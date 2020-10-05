Burton had two receptions for 16 yards on five targets in Sunday's win over Chicago.

With injuries at wide receiver (Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman on IR), the Colts utilized three tight ends in the passing game against the Bears. Mo Alie-Cox was a starter in a two-TE set with Jack Doyle. Alie-Cox played 33 of the offense's 72 snaps with Doyle playing 45 snaps and Burton playing 36 snaps. It was encouraging to see Burton lead the trio in targets in his first game back from a calf injury. However, the use of three tight ends in the offense likely limits his upside.