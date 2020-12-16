Burton fielded 25 offensive snaps without receiving a target during Sunday's 44-27 win against Las Vegas.
Burton's nine-game catch streak was snapped during Indianapolis' Week 14 win, and he's now been held without a touchdown in back-to-back contests after reaching the end zone Weeks 11 and 12. The Florida product remains dependent on the TD to deliver fantasy value, as he has just one outing of more than three receptions and 45 yards over his 10 appearances in 2020. During Week 15, he will face a Texans defense that is tied for 11th best in the NFL with five receiving TDs surrendered to opposing tight ends.