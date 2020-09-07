The Colts placed Burton (calf) on injured reserve Monday.
Burton sustained a calf injury on Aug. 29, after which coach Frank Reich said it's an issue that takes "generally more than two weeks" to recover. Now more than a week in the future, Burton will be given the rest of the month to get healthy before the Colts can consider activating him from IR. While he won't suit up until Oct. 4 at Chicago at the earliest, Jack Doyle (neck), Mo Alie-Cox and Noah Togiai compose the team's options at tight end in the meantime.