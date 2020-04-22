Colts' Trey Burton: Joining Indy
The Colts and Burton (hip) agreed to a contract Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Burton managed just eight appearances since injuring himself in advance of the Bears' wild-card loss to the Eagles in January 2019. Since that game, he's undergone sports hernia surgery, dealt with a calf issue and had another procedure to deal with a labrum injury in his hip. He thus ended his tenure in Chicago with a 68-653-6 line on 100 targets across 24 contests before his release Friday. Upon joining the Colts, Burton may compete for slotting with Mo Alie-Cox behind starting tight end Jack Doyle.
