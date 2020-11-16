Burton had three receptions for 14 yards on three targets in Thursday's win over Tennessee.

Burton was thought to have a larger role with Jack Doyle out with a concussion, but he played on 37 of the offense's 70 snaps - which has been around the rate he's played each game. Despite starting at TE, he played less snaps and went out on fewer routes than Mo Alie-Cox. Burton did have a red zone target, however. Indy's usage of the tight ends in the passing game has fluctuated each game, making Burton an unpredictable fantasy option despite scoring three touchdowns in six games.