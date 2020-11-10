Burton caught one of his four targets for six receiving yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to Baltimore.

Burton had recorded rushing touchdowns in consecutive outings entering Sunday afternoon's matchup, but the Colts elected against handing the tight end another rush attempt against Wink Martindale's defense. The Florida product enjoyed a brief stretch Weeks 5 and 6 in which he racked up nine receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown, but Burton hasn't exceeded 16 receiving yards in any of his other three appearances this season. He may be able to have more of an impact during an upcoming Thursday night game against the Titans, with starting tight end Jack Doyle (concussion) expected to miss the contest.