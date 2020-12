Burton caught three of four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Steelers.

Burton was back in the No. 2 tight end role in Week 16, as he played 49 percent of the team's snaps on offense, second to position mate Jack Doyle (55 percent). Nevertheless, the 29-year-old is stuck in a cold spell with just five receptions for 37 yards over the last four contests. He'll look to get back on track in the Week 17 matchup against the Jaguars.