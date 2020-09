Coach Frank Reich said Monday that Burton (calf) will be back at practice this week, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

The 28-year-old has been sidelined by a calf injury since late August and was moved to injured reserve ahead of Week 1. Burton is eligible to be activated after spending the three-week minimum on injured reserve, but he may not be game ready for the Week 4 matchup with the Bears after being sidelined for the past month.