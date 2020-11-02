Burton caught three of four targets for nine yards and scored a two-yard rushing touchdown in Sunday's 41-21 win over the Lions.

Burton's locked in a fierce competition for playing time at tight end with Jack Doyle, who caught a touchdown in this one, and Mo Alie-Cox. While it's hard to predict which of the three will shine as a receiver in any given week, Burton has carved out some value as a goal-line rushing option. For the second time in as many games, Burton's number was called on a direct snap from in close and he converted a short touchdown, so he could continue to be employed as a short-yardage rushing option in Week 9 against Baltimore and beyond.