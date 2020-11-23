Burton had three receptions for 25 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown, on five targets in Sunday's win over Green Bay.

While Burton scored a touchdown, he got less playing time among the team's three tight ends. Burton played on 24 of the offense's 84 snaps while Jack Doyle played on 45 snaps and Mo Alie-Cox played on 43 snaps. Burton did have more targets than the other two, however (Doyle had a TD catch on two targets, and Alie-Cox had two targets). Burton has four touchdowns as a red zone threat, but it's hard to depend on any tight end's production with all three active in the passing game.