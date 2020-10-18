Burton caught four of five targets for 58 yards and a touchdown while adding a one-yard rushing score during Sunday's 31-27 win over the Bengals.

Burton got his team on the board with a one-yard rushing score in the second quarter and scored a 10-yard receiving touchdown just a few minutes later. He finished second on the team in receiving yards while tying for third in receptions and fourth in targets. He's enjoyed a healthy 16 targets through three games this season and will look to continue his ascent in Week 8 against the Lions, though the team's upcoming bye could allow teammate Mo Alie-Cox (knee) to return from an injury.