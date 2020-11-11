Burton is expected to handle an increased role at tight end during Thursday's game against the Titans with Jack Doyle (concussion) unavailable, Kevin Bowen of 1075thefan.com reports.

Burton has drawn at least four targets in each of the five games he's appeared in with Indianapolis. With Mo Alie-Cox (knee) also listed as questionable, it's possible that he gets the opportunity to serve as the Colts' lone available starter at tight end. It might be more likely that Burton and Alie-Cox both suit up and split reps at the position, but such an eventuality would still allow each to handle a heightened role compared to the usual three-man split with Doyle.