Burton will undergo a MRI after suffering a calf injury in Saturday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Coach Frank Reich seemed to think the injury would only require "a little bit of time" to heal which seems somewhat disingenuous considering Burton is still slated for a MRI, but for now it's classified as a calf strain. Jack Doyle has been participating in practice off and on over the past few weeks due to a neck injury so the Colts are perilously thin when it comes to quality depth at the TE position.