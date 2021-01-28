Burton is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Andrew Walker of Colts.com reports.

It'll be an interesting offseason in Indianapolis, where Marcus Brady was promoted from QBs coach to offensive coordinator after the Eagles hired Nick Sirianni. With QB Philip Rivers retiring and WR T.Y. Hilton headed for free agency, the Colts could aim for a youth movement on the offensive side of the ball. Burton had three receiving touchdowns and two rushing TDs in 2020, but he averaged only 2.2 catches for 19.2 yards per game, working in a timeshare with Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox. Both Burton and Alie-Cox are scheduled for free agency (the latter is a RFA), while the Colts can clear up more than $4 million in cap space if Doyle is released.