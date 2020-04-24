Burton (hip) said he's made it through four months of a six-month recovery process from December surgery, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.

In other words, he isn't ready for medical clearance but expects it to happen at some point this summer. The 28-year-old tight end was cut by the Bears last week and signed by the Colts a few days later, thus reuniting with head coach Frank Reich, who served as offensive coordinator for the final two of Burton's four years with the Eagles. Burton figures to slide in behind Jack Doyle on the depth chart, competing with Mo Alie-Cox for playing time in an offense that typically shows a reasonable balance between three-WR and two-TE formations. The Colts did add fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee) earlier this offseason, so that could be another wrinkle that takes snaps away from the depth guys at WR and TE.