Burton was removed from Saturday's practice after suffering a lower-body injury, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.
The team has yet to reveal what type of injury Burton might have suffered, but he was unable to put any weight on his leg and was helped off the field. The Colts were already without Jack Doyle (neck) who has been missing practices sporadically with a neck injury, leaving just unproven names such as Mo Alie-Cox, Xavier Grimble and Andrew Vollert to shoulder most of the starting TE reps.