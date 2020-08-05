Coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni both said they expect Burton to be a big part of the Indianapolis offense, Joel Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Reich, who previously worked with Burton in 2016 and 2017 for the Eagles, referred to the tight end as a "really important piece to this equation," while Sirianni said "a lot of things are going to be good in this offense because of Trey Burton." Reich also mentioned Eric Ebron's old role, albeit with an acknowledgment that the job might look different with Burton in it. The 28-year-old joined Indianapolis on a one-year contract that doesn't include much in the way of guarantees, hoping to rebound from hip surgery and revive his career after a lost 2019 season. Burton was on track to finish his rehab process in June or July, but it isn't clear if he'll be a full participant when the Colts begin padded practices.