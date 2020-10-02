Coach Frank Reich has not disclosed whether the Colts plan to activate Burton (calf) off IR before Sunday's game against the Bears, Jim Ayello of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The Colts have until Saturday to make the call on Burton, who resumed practicing this week. Even if he is activated, the presence of fellow tight ends Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox likely ensures that Burton can be eased back into the team's pass-catching mix. Down the road though, he'll look to rekindle the strong chemistry he developed with Philip Rivers during training camp.