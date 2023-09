Sermon had five carries for 17 yards and one reception on two targets in Sunday's win at Baltimore.

Sermon was the surprise backup to starter Zack Moss as Deon Jackson was released Saturday and Jake Funk was limited to just five snaps on special teams. Sermon played 18 snaps on offense. It looks like Sermon will serve as the backup again Week 4 against the Rams, but then would move back to a smaller role if Jonathan Taylor comes of the PUP list for Week 5.