Sermon has been activated from the Indianapolis practice squad ahead of Sunday's game at Baltimore, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

The Colts released Deon Jackson in a corresponding move. Sermon will likely serve as the No. 3 running back on the depth chart behind starter Zack Moss and backup Jake Funk. Sermon may not play any snaps on offense and be used as insurance. Sermon may also not be on the active roster long if Jonathan Taylor returns from the PUP list in Week 5.