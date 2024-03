The Colts re-signed Sermon on Thursday, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

In 14 games for the Colts during the 2023 regular season, Sermon rushed 35 times (including 17 carries in Week 15) for 160 yards to go along with three catches for 13 yards. With Zack Moss now with the Bengals, Sermon will have a chance to carve out a complementary role behind starter Jonathan Taylor in 2024, but chances are Indianapolis will add further backfield depth via free agency or the draft.