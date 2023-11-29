Sermon is expected to work as the top backup to Zack Moss for the duration of No. 1 running back Jonathan Taylor's absence while Taylor recovers from thumb surgery, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Taylor sustained the thumb injury in this past Sunday's win over the Buccaneers and appears likely to miss multiple games, potentially even requiring a stint on injured reserve. Sermon previously backed up Moss when Taylor opened the season on PUP list while recovering from ankle surgery, but Sermon hasn't had more than six touches in a game this season. Per Stephen Holder of ESPN.com, head coach Shane Steichen said the Colts don't plan to sign a running back to compete with Sermon, though Steichen also suggested that Moss will see the overwhelming majority of backfield touches, as was the case during Taylor's prior absence.