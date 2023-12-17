Sermon racked up 88 yards on 17 carries during Saturday's 30-13 win versus the Steelers.

Prior to Week 15, Sermon had just 11 rushes through his first 11 appearances of the campaign, but after Zach Moss (arm) exited early in the second quarter, the former earned the second-highest carry count in a game in his three-year career. Even subtracting his game-high 19-yard scamper, Sermon still averaged 4.3 yards on his 16 other rushes. Also out of the Colts backfield Saturday, the elevated Tyler Goodson totaled 13 touches for 79 yards from scrimmage. The top of Indianapolis' RB depth chart includes question marks for both Jonathan Taylor (thumb) and Moss, but there seems to be a chance for the former to return next weekend. If neither are available, though, Sermon and Goodson likely would be the team's primary runners Sunday, Dec. 24 in Atlanta.