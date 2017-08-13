Pope rushed for 31 yards on seven carries, including a late-game touchdown plunge. He added a 25-yard reception during the contest.

Pope is already on his fourth team since entering the league last year and has an uphill battle to even stick in Indianapolis with Frank Gore, Robert Turbin, and rookie Marlon Mack ahead of him. The team's interest in keeping Gore fresh and Mack's nagging shoulder injury leaves the door cracked for Pope, however, and a few more games like Sunday could land Pope a niche role down the line.