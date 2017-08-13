Colts' Troymaine Pope: Finally puts Colts on the board
Pope rushed for 31 yards on seven carries, including a late-game touchdown plunge. He added a 25-yard reception during the contest.
Pope is already on his fourth team since entering the league last year and has an uphill battle to even stick in Indianapolis with Frank Gore, Robert Turbin, and rookie Marlon Mack ahead of him. The team's interest in keeping Gore fresh and Mack's nagging shoulder injury leaves the door cracked for Pope, however, and a few more games like Sunday could land Pope a niche role down the line.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...