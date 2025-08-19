Goodson (elbow) doesn't have a major injury, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Goodson was third back through the rotation in Saturday's preseason game against Green Bay -- after Jonathan Taylor and DJ Giddens -- but then left early with an elbow injury. It apparently isn't serious, giving Goodson a shot to be ready for Week 1 and keep a spot on the roster. Khalil Herbert (undisclosed) has also been out recently, leaving the Colts with nothing but undrafted rookies in the backfield behind Taylor and Giddens. They'll likely give Taylor the vast majority of snaps come Week 1, with either Giddens or Goodson subbing in occasionally.