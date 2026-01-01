Goodson (ankle) wasn't listed on the Colts' first Week 18 injury report Wednesday.

Goodson sat out a Week 17 loss to the Jaguars due to an ankle injury, but the issue clearly is behind him, and he'll be available Sunday at Houston for his typical roles on special teams and whatever top two RBs Jonathan Taylor and Ameer Abdullah may cede on offense. In 10 games this season, Goodson has eight carries for 21 yards, two catches (on three targets) for eight yards, no touchdowns and two kick returns for 60 yards.