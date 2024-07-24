Goodson (toe) could be placed on Indianapolis' active/PUP list soon, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.
Goodson was getting some first-team reps with Jonathan Taylor missing practice earlier this offseason, but it now appears that he's dealing with a toe issue that could sideline him for the beginning of training camp. The Iowa product will likely be battling with Trey Sermon and Evan Hull for a depth role in Indianapolis' backfield once he returns to full health.
More News
-
Colts' Tyler Goodson: Getting some first-team reps•
-
Colts' Tyler Goodson: Disappointing end to season•
-
Colts' Tyler Goodson: Just one carry in win•
-
Colts' Tyler Goodson: Records 30 total yards in loss•
-
Colts' Tyler Goodson: Signed off practice squad•
-
Colts' Tyler Goodson: Moves back to practice squad•