Goodson (toe) could be placed on Indianapolis' active/PUP list soon, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Goodson was getting some first-team reps with Jonathan Taylor missing practice earlier this offseason, but it now appears that he's dealing with a toe issue that could sideline him for the beginning of training camp. The Iowa product will likely be battling with Trey Sermon and Evan Hull for a depth role in Indianapolis' backfield once he returns to full health.