Goodson did not handle a carry in Saturday's 23-19 loss versus the Texans, and he failed to bring in either of his two targets.

The last meaningful play of a must-win game for Indianapolis was a dropped pass by Goodson that would have extended a potential game-winning drive with just over a minute to play. It's a difficult pill to swallow for Goodson, who had an otherwise promising season in 2023 relative to his rookie year in 2022. He has enough speed to get a second look during the offseason.