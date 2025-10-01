Colts' Tyler Goodson: DNP on Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goodson (groin) did not practice Wednesday.
Goodson missed the first two games of the season with an elbow injury but injured his groin in Week 4 against the Rams. Goodson has played a total of eight offensive snaps across two appearances, rushing twice for six yards while catching one pass for no gain.
More News
-
Colts' Tyler Goodson: Won't return versus Rams•
-
Colts' Tyler Goodson: Exits game due to groin injury•
-
Colts' Tyler Goodson: Two carries in season debut•
-
Colts' Tyler Goodson: Set to make regular-season debut•
-
Colts' Tyler Goodson: Gets in full practice•
-
Colts' Tyler Goodson: Remains inactive Sunday•