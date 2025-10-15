Goodson (groin) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Goodson has missed the Colts' last two games due to a groin injury that he picked up in Week 4 against the Rams. He'll need to return to practice in at least a limited capacity in order to have a realistic chance of playing against the Chargers on Sunday. DJ Giddens and practice squad member Ameer Abdullah will continue to handle backup duties out of the backfield behind Jonathan Taylor for as long as Goodson is out of action.