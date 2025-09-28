Colts' Tyler Goodson: Exits game due to groin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goodson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Rams due to a groin injury, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Goodson will continue to be evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Sunday's contest. DJ Giddens will be the lone backup running back behind Jonathan Taylor if Goodson is not cleared to return.
