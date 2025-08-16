Colts' Tyler Goodson: Exits game with elbow injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goodson was forced out of Saturday's preseason game against the Packers with an elbow injury, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Goodson -- who was sporting a brace on his arm as he went to the locker room, per Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star -- carried twice for 10 yards with a TD. If he's forced to miss time beyond Saturday, added opportunities behind starter Jonathan Taylor would be available for rookie DJ Giddens as well as Khalil Herbert (undisclosed).