Goodson was forced out of Saturday's preseason game against the Packers with an elbow injury, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Prior to his exit from the contest, Goodson -- who was sporting a brace on his arm as he went to the locker room, per Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star -- carried twice for 10 yards with a TD. If he's forced to miss time beyond Saturday, added opportunities behind starter Jonathan Taylor would be available for rookie DJ Giddens as well as Khalil Herbert (undisclosed).