Goodson totaled 11 carries for 69 yards and two catches (on two targets) for 10 yards during Saturday's 30-13 victory against the Steelers.

Goodson joined the Colts' practice squad after Week 1, and he remained there until Week 12, when the team elevated him. He's proceeded to see action in three straight games via the same transaction with Jonathan Taylor (thumb) out the last two contests, and Goodson worked in tandem with Trey Sermon out of Indy's backfield Saturday after Zack Moss (arm) exited early in the second quarter. Taylor may be able to return next Sunday, Dec. 24 in Atlanta, but with the statuses of both him and Moss now up in the air, Goodson could be a regular in the offense in the short term. However, because he's exhausted his three allotted elevations, the Colts will need to sign Goodson to the active roster in order for him to do so.