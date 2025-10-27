Goodson had two carries for two yards in Sunday's 38-14 win over Tennessee.

Goodson returned after missing three games due to a groin injury. He's clearly ahead of DJ Giddens on the depth chart, as the rookie was a healthy inactive. However, Ameer Abdullah may be the No. 2 running back even with Goodson healthy as he played 10 offensive snaps compared to four for Goodson. Both had only two carries however, and none of the backups will get enough touches to have viable fantasy value as long as Jonathan Taylor dominates the workload even in blowouts, as Sunday's win was essentially wrapped up before the fourth quarter.