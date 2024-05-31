Goodson, Trey Sermon and Evan Hull got first-team reps at Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan reports.

Jonathan Taylor missed practice for personal reasons, leaving the Colts with an inexperienced group of running backs. Multiple reports have suggested Sermon and Hull will compete for the second spot on the depth chart, but Goodson's work with the starting offense suggests he's also in the running to earn a bench role. While he weighs less than 200 pounds and has taken just 19 regular-season touches since going undrafted in 2022, it wouldn't be shocking if Goodson challenged Hull for a role as the two-minute/hurry-up back. Goodson ran a 4.42 at the 2022 Combine, after piling up 2,551 rushing yards and 70 receptions in three seasons at Iowa.