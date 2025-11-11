Goodson rushed once for four yards in Sunday's 31-25 win over the Falcons.

Goodson played just two of the Colts' 77 offensive snaps Sunday, behind both Jonathan Taylor (70) and Ameer Abdullah (5). With Taylor handling a 91 percent snap share and rushing for 244 yards and three touchdowns, the 25-year-old Goodson was not relied upon in the Colts' offensive plans. This has been the case for most of the 2025 campaign, as the third-year running back has recorded just five carries for 12 yards and two catches for eight yards in the five games he's played so far. Barring an injury to Taylor, Goodson is far off the fantasy radar as Indianapolis heads into its Week 11 bye before a matchup against the Chiefs in Week 12.