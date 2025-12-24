Goodson rushed three times for nine yards in Monday's 48-27 loss to the 49ers.

Goodson's three carries Monday were his first rushing attempts since Week 10. In 10 appearances, the 25-year-old running back has recorded just eight rushes for 21 yards, adding two catches on three targets for eight yards. Barring an injury to Jonathan Taylor down the stretch, Goodson will remain far off the fantasy radar in a Week 17 matchup against the Jaguars.