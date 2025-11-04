Colts' Tyler Goodson: Has one reception in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goodson had one reception for eight yards on two targets in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh.
Goodson played a season-high 10 snaps on offense with the Colts trailing most of the game. However, the Colts didn't turn to a pass-catching running back as they have in the past as Jonathan Taylor stayed in the game and played on 62 of the offense's 79 snaps. Ameer Abdullah played on five snaps and had one carry and one reception. As long as Taylor is healthy, it looks the other running backs will have very minor roles even if the Colts are forced throw the ball.
More News
-
Colts' Tyler Goodson: Gets two carries in return•
-
Colts' Tyler Goodson: Practices in full•
-
Colts' Tyler Goodson: Won't face Chargers•
-
Colts' Tyler Goodson: Questionable after limited practice•
-
Colts' Tyler Goodson: Remains non-participant Thursday•
-
Colts' Tyler Goodson: Doesn't practice Wednesday•