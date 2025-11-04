Goodson had one reception for eight yards on two targets in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh.

Goodson played a season-high 10 snaps on offense with the Colts trailing most of the game. However, the Colts didn't turn to a pass-catching running back as they have in the past as Jonathan Taylor stayed in the game and played on 62 of the offense's 79 snaps. Ameer Abdullah played on five snaps and had one carry and one reception. As long as Taylor is healthy, it looks the other running backs will have very minor roles even if the Colts are forced throw the ball.