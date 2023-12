The Colts elevated Goodson to their active roster Saturday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Goodson has spent the majority of this season on the Colts' practice squad, and he's been elevated to the team's active roster for the second consecutive week. This move ensures depth at running back, with Jonathan Taylor (thumb) in line to miss his second consecutive game in Week 14. Goodson will likely serve as Indianapolis' No. 3 RB on Sunday behind Zack Moss and Trey Sermon.