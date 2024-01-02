Goodson had one carry for three yards in Sunday's win over the Raiders.
Goodson payed just three snaps on offense as the Colts had a large lead most of the game and didn't need a pass catcher to relieve Jonathan Taylor. Instead, Trey Sermon played 18 snaps and had five carries for 32 yards mostly late in the game when Taylor was briefly sidelined.
More News
-
Colts' Tyler Goodson: Records 30 total yards in loss•
-
Colts' Tyler Goodson: Signed off practice squad•
-
Colts' Tyler Goodson: Moves back to practice squad•
-
Colts' Tyler Goodson: Gets 13 touches Saturday•
-
Colts' Tyler Goodson: Will be available vs. Steelers•
-
Tyler Goodson: Heads back to practice squad•