Goodson is listed as the No. 2 running back on the Colts' first unofficial depth chart of the preseason.

Goodson is listed ahead of both DJ Giddens and Khalil Herbert. He could be given deference as a returning veteran or may be listed as the second back because he could have a role on passing downs if Jonathan Taylor is healthy. However, Giddens is seen having a stronger camp so far and would likely get the most work if Taylor were to get hurt.