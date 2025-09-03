Goodson (elbow) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

As Week 1 approaches, Goodson is the only player listed on the Colts' initial injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins. While his status for the contest shouldn't impact fantasy lineups this weekend, given that top back Jonathan Taylor is healthy, the question of whether Indy would turn to Goodson or DJ Giddens in the event of an injury to Taylor remains unsettled for now.