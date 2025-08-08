Goodson started Thursday's preseason opener at Baltimore and took four carries for 11 yards.

Goodson got the start, but rookie fifth-round pick DJ Giddens played more snaps in the first half, finishing with six carries for 17 yards (and one incomplete target). Khalil Herbert then took over in the third quarter and scored a TD, but only after entering halftime without a touch. The trio will continue competing for backup roles behind Jonathan Taylor, who was held out Thursday night along with most of the other starters.