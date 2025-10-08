Goodson (groin) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Goodson sustained a groin injury in the Colts' Week 4 win loss to the Rams and hasn't returned to practice since. The Iowa product has played just 24 snaps (16 on special teams, eight on offense) across two appearances this season, rushing twice for six yards. He likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday or Friday to have a chance at suiting up for the Week 6 matchup against the Cardinals.