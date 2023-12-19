Goodson reverted to the Colts' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Goodson has been elevated for each of Indianapolis' last three games, but he was able to mix into the offense more than expected Saturday against the Steelers after Zack Moss departed early due to a shoulder injury. With Jonathan Taylor (thumb) sitting out again, Goodson and Trey Sermon manned the backfield from the middle of the second quarter onward. Goodson played second fiddle to Sermon, seeing 19 snaps to the latter's 29, but both RBs got double-digit touches, with Goodson going for 79 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches and Sermon turning 17 carries into 88 yards. There's a chance Taylor will be able to return Sunday in Atlanta, and Moss also hopes to be available for that contest, so Goodson's prospects for Week 16 output likely are contingent on him being signed to the active roster.