Goodson failed to record a single offensive snap in Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Seahawks.

Goodson was not involved on offense Sunday, as the third-year running back failed to record an offensive snap for the second time this season. The 25-year-old has not been a big part of the game plan all season, playing just 28 offensive snaps in nine appearances during the 2025 campaign. Goodson has recorded just five rushes for 12 yards and two catches for eight yards over the course of the season. The Iowa product remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 16 matchup against the 49ers.