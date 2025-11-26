Goodson failed to record a single carry or target in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Goodson played just one of the Colts' 51 offensive snaps Sunday while starter Jonathan Taylor dominated the running back snap share with 46 snaps. The 25-year-old Goodson has barely been used on offense this season, playing just 27 snaps and recording five rushes and two receptions for 20 total yards across six appearances. The Iowa product remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 13 matchup against the Texans.