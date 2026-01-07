Goodson rushed once for three yards in Sunday's 38-30 loss to the Texans. He finished the season with nine rushes for 24 yards, adding two receptions for eight yards on three targets in 11 appearances.

Goodson was a non-factor this season, barely seeing the field on offense. The 25-year-old running back played well behind Jonathan Taylor and Ameer Abdullah in the Colts' backfield rotation throughout the 2025 campaign. With that said, Goodson will enter the offseason as a restricted free agent, giving Indianapolis the opportunity to match any offers he may receive from other teams in free agency. Based on his limited usage, it remains unclear if the Colts will try to keep him in their locker room or afford him the opportunity to catch on with another team ahead of next season.