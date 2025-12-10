Goodson failed to record a single carry or target in Sunday's 36-19 loss to the Jaguars.

Goodson was a complete non-factor Sunday, as the running back played just one of the Colts' 70 offensive snaps behind Jonathan Taylor (52) and Ameer Abdullah (17). For fantasy purposes, the 25-year-old Goodson remains an interesting insurance policy if Taylor were to miss time due to injury, but the Iowa product should otherwise remain far off the fantasy radar when the Colts visit the Seahawks in Week 15.