Colts' Tyler Goodson: Questionable after full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goodson (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after logging a full practice Friday.
Friday's full participation level suggests Goodson's trending in the right direction, but it remains to be seen if he'll be cleared to make his season debut Sunday. Once healthy enough to play, Goodson will compete with rookie fifth-round pick DJ Giddens for change-of-pace work behind Jonathan Taylor.